President Donald Trump’s economic adviser Stephen Moore on Monday hit out at Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden for campaigning with Lady Gaga, claiming this shows his “anti-fracking agenda.”

Biden, who has faced criticism over his stance on fracking, joined Lady Gaga, an outspoken liberal known for her activism on fracking and other issues, in Pennsylvania on Monday for a drive-in event.

“By inviting Lady Gaga, an anti-fracking activist, to join him on his campaign stop in Pittsburgh today, Joe Biden is giving a clear indication of how he feels about the fracking industry and the jobs and families it supports,” Moore said in a statement. “He doesn’t care about you. He cares more about the opinions of wealthy, Hollywood celebrities than average, hard-working Americans.”

He added, “The Biden anti-fracking agenda would destroy 300,000 energy supported jobs in Pennsylvania, and millions more around the country. Gas prices could double. Manufacturing and farming take a big hit too with more expensive energy.”

