https://www.theepochtimes.com/supreme-court-rules-against-protections-for-law-enforcement-officials_3562324.html
The Supreme Court on Monday ruled against claims of qualified immunity in the case of alleged mistreatment of a prisoner by correctional officers. In a 7-1 unsigned ruling, the nation’s highest court overturned the lower court ruling that was in favor of the officers’ claim of qualified immunity, which protects government officials from most lawsuits involving the rights of plaintiffs. “The Fifth Circuit erred in granting the officers qualified immunity,” the ruling states, quoting a previous ruling, Brosseau v. Haugen. “‘Qualified immunity shields an officer from suit when she makes a decision that, even if constitutionally deficient, reasonably misapprehends the law governing the circumstances she confronted.’ But no reasonable correctional officer could have concluded that, under the extreme circumstances of this case, it was constitutionally permissible to house Taylor in such deplorably unsanitary conditions for such an extended period of time,” the Supreme Court ruled. The lawsuit was filed by Trent Taylor, …