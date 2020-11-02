https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/02/sweet-joe-biden-says-as-president-he-would-take-care-of-your-family-like-hes-taken-care-of-his-own/
About The Author
Related Posts
Now, THIS is embarrassing: Drew Holden’s thread of ‘bad Carter Pages takes’ filled with the Left’s DUMBEST of the dumb (we see you Eric Swalwell!)
August 6, 2020
Since The Lincoln Project's got NOTHIN' but bullying Melania (again) you KNOW Trump won the final debate and they can't DEAL
October 23, 2020
Drew Holden's thread on DNC vs. RNC media coverage strongly suggests 'we should take 'news analysis' and launch it into orbit' [screenshots]
August 28, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy