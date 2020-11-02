https://www.oann.com/tanzania-police-arrest-main-opposition-party-leader-ahead-of-protests/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tanzania-police-arrest-main-opposition-party-leader-ahead-of-protests

FILE PHOTO: Freeman Mbowe (C), chairman of Chadema, Tanzanian main opposition party arrives at Kisutu Magistrate Court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Emmanuel Herman

November 2, 2020

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Tanzanian police have arrested the leader of the main opposition party Chadema, Freeman Mbowe, the party’s candidate in last week’s presidential election, Tundu Lissu, told Reuters on Monday.

The opposition has called for protests against the outcome of the poll, which returned President John Magufuli to office with 84% of the vote, demanding a repeat election due to widespread irregularities.

(Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kim Coghill)

