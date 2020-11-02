https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/technical-difficulties-spalding-county-georgia-bring-down-voting-machines?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Officials in Spalding County, Georgia say a technical problem has taken computers offline at polling stations across the area, according to local reports.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that polling stations were experiencing technical difficulties that began shortly after the polls opened this morning.

Officials say they are working to fix the problem, but voters should expect longer lines as a result of the issue. In the mean time, paper ballots are being used at all locations in the county until the computer problem is resolved.

