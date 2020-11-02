http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tEzZLr0-M0E/

Tens of thousands of Trump supporters gathered at late-night rallies in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday night — the eve of Election Day.

Both rallies carried immense symbolic significance for the campaign.

Kenosha is where President Donald Trump made a firm stand for law and order as riots ravaged the city in late August, after police shot Jacob Blake Jr. during an altercation.

While Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden blamed police, Trump urged the use of the National Guard to restore peace to the town, one of many in America that was badly damaged during riots that developed alongside the Black Lives Matter movement over the past several months.

Grand Rapids was the site of the last Trump campaign rally in 2016, another late night event that began in the wee hours of the morning on Election Day.

Trump also spoke earlier in the day in Traverse City, Michigan. All three of the final rallies seemed to witness the same meteorological phenomenon of a red sky at sunset — usually a sign of high pressure moving in from the west, bringing good weather (hence the saying: “Red sky at night, sailors’ delight; red sky at morning, sailors take warning.”)

It is a stunningly BEAUTIFUL sunset over Air Force 1 at the ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ rally in Traverse City, Michigan! pic.twitter.com/W6FF1ExXBb — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 2, 2020

Trump won both Wisconsin and Michigan in 2016, and is hoping to repeat the feat — along with other victories in the Midwest — on Tuesday.

