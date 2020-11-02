https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/terror-vienna-reports-multiple-perpetrators-vienna-shooting-least-7-dead-several-injured/

There was a terrorist attack in Vienna on Monday. Two are confirmed dead and several are injured. The attack took place in several locations around Autria’s capital. A synagogue was also targeted.

Several terrorists are still on the loose in Vienna.

Reuters reported that Interior Minister Karl Nehammer believes the shooting was a terror attack.

“At the moment I can confirm we believe this is an apparent terror attack,” he said.

Several gunmen with rifles have opened fire in six different locations in central Vienna.
One gunman was shot dead.

Video:

