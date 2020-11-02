https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/terror-vienna-reports-multiple-perpetrators-vienna-shooting-least-7-dead-several-injured/

There was a terrorist attack in Vienna on Monday. Two are confirmed dead and several are injured. The attack took place in several locations around Autria’s capital. A synagogue was also targeted.

Several terrorists are still on the loose in Vienna.

Reuters reported that Interior Minister Karl Nehammer believes the shooting was a terror attack.

“At the moment I can confirm we believe this is an apparent terror attack,” he said.

Several gunmen with rifles have opened fire in six different locations in central Vienna.

One gunman was shot dead.

Head of the Jewish community in Vienna says the shooting took place in the street where the city’s main synagogue is located but it is not clear whether the place of worship was the target — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) November 2, 2020

Video:

#BREAKING: Footage of one of the Vienna attackers in Austria pic.twitter.com/HuZJa3SN7H — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 2, 2020

BREAKING #Vienna: Reports of attacks on a synagogue, kosher restaurant, 7 dead According to reports, the public is being told to stay inside and Jews are also being told to not publicly display their faith. via @JennieSTaer https://t.co/PRfcSHlRRA — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) November 2, 2020

Terrorist attack in #Vienna with 7 dead confirmed and several injured. Attack took place in several locations around #Austria’s capital. The city synagogue was also targeted. Comprehensive anti-terror operation taking undergoing.#terrorism pic.twitter.com/smmlYmHnNf — Alexandre Krauss (@AlexandreKrausz) November 2, 2020

