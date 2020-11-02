https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/tgp-photos-ivanka-trump-canfield-ohio/

Ivanka Trump campaigned for her father President Trump’s reelection in Canfield, Ohio on a chilly Saturday afternoon this past weekend, joined by Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) and Congressional candidate Christina Hagan.

Trump appeared at an outdoor rally attended by around 400 supporters on the grounds of the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center. During her speech Trump recognized and invited on stage several law enforcement officers involved in the recent taking down of human trafficking rings and helped rescue dozens of missing children in Ohio.

TGP was there and took photos:

Back the Blue Trump supporter at Ivanka Trump campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor

Supporter wears Sons of Trump shirt at Ivanka Trump campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor

Opening prayer at Ivanka Trump campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor

GOP Congressional candidate Christina Hagan speaks at Ivanka Trump campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) speaks at Ivanka Trump campaign rally Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) fist bumps Ivanka Trump at campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor

Ivanka Trump speaks at campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor

Ivanka Trump speaks at campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor

Ivanka Trump speaks at campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor

Ivanka Trump speaks at campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor

Ivanka Trump speaks at campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor

Ivanka Trump speaks at campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor

Ivanka Trump speaks at campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor

Ivanka Trump speaks at campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor

Ivanka Trump speaks at campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor

Children in Halloween costumes invited on stage by Ivanka Trump at campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, photo by Kristinn Taylor

Ivanka Trump speaks at campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor

Ivanka Trump speaks at campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor

Ivanka Trump speaks at campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor

Ivanka Trump speaks at campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor

Law enforcement officers who recently rescued missing children invited on stage by Ivanka Trump at campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor

Ivanka Trump speaks at campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor

Ivanka Trump greets supporters after campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor

Ivanka Trump greets supporters after campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor

Ivanka Trump greets supporters after campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor

Video clips:

