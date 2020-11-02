Ivanka Trump campaigned for her father President Trump’s reelection in Canfield, Ohio on a chilly Saturday afternoon this past weekend, joined by Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) and Congressional candidate Christina Hagan.
Trump appeared at an outdoor rally attended by around 400 supporters on the grounds of the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center. During her speech Trump recognized and invited on stage several law enforcement officers involved in the recent taking down of human trafficking rings and helped rescue dozens of missing children in Ohio.
TGP was there and took photos:
Back the Blue Trump supporter at Ivanka Trump campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Supporter wears Sons of Trump shirt at Ivanka Trump campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor
At rally in Canfield, Ohio, Ivanka Trump invites law enforcement officers who worked on a human trafficking task force that recently rescued dozens of missing children in Ohio. pic.twitter.com/Hri9h9Btbe