President Trump held a massive rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday night as part of a four rally blitz that day in the Keystone state. An estimated total crowd of well over 50,000 attended the rally either inside or outside the Butler airport site of the rally.
TGP was there and took photos.
Fracking rig at President Trump campaign rally in Butler, PA, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Trump supporters at President Trump campaign rally in Butler, PA, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Trump supporters at President Trump campaign rally in Butler, PA, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Supporters await arrival of President Trump for campaign rally in Butler, PA, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Osprey helicopters arrive at President Trump campaign rally in Butler, PA, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Marine One carrying President Trump arrives for campaign rally in Butler, PA, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Smartphones held high as President Trump steps off Marine One for rally in Butler, PA, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump tosses MAGA hats to supporters at rally in Butler, PA, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor
President Trump speaks at campaign rally in Butler, PA, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at campaign rally in Butler, PA, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Hope Hicks, Lou Holtz, Jared Kushner and Dan Scavino get bird’s eye view of President Trump campaign rally in Butler, PA, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor
President Trump speaks at campaign rally in Butler, PA, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at campaign rally in Butler, PA, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Campaign video plays at President Trump rally in Butler, PA, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor
President Trump speaks at campaign rally in Butler, PA, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at campaign rally in Butler, PA, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump and Lou Holtz at campaign rally in Butler, PA, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor
President Trump speaks at campaign rally in Butler, PA, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at campaign rally in Butler, PA, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
At close of speech, President Trump tells supporters at campaign rally in Butler, PA they will be “Winning, winning, winning,” October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor
President Trump dances to YMCA at conclusion of campaign rally in Butler, PA, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump gestures to supporters at end of campaign rally in Butler, PA, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor
Watched by Lou Holtz and Jared Kushner, President Trump dances to YMCA as he leaves stage at campaign rally in Butler, PA, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
One more wave by President Trump as he departs campaign rally in Butler, PA, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor.