(Natural News) Over the nearly five decades that Joe Biden has held elected office — the man has literally been in government for his entire adult professional life — he was never viewed as someone who was particularly wealthy.

That is, other members of Congress who have clung to their offices for 20, 30, 40 years come out on the other side of their career multi-millionaires (and we’re supposed to believe they’re just penny pinchers and great with their money; look the other way at the investments, the campaign contributions, etc.).

Biden, however, was different insofar as outwardly he did not appear to have profited immensely from his time in office.

But that’s only outwardly.

According to investigative author Peter Schweizer, who is a definitive expert on the former vice president and long-serving senator, there have been few political families in Washington, D.C., that are more corrupt.

In an interview with Breitbart News Daily’s Alex Marlow, Schweizer, who’s president of the Government Accountability Institute and senior contributor at the outlet, he dished details on the “Biden Five,” explaining how Joe Biden’s family monetized off his political connections and influence (hint: Ol’ Joe didn’t allow his name to be utilized for nothing).

Breitbart notes:

The Biden Five is composed of Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden; his younger brothers Frank Biden and James Biden, his sister Valerie Biden, and his daughter Ashley Biden.

Marlow highlighted Schweizer’s latest book, Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite, as “the gateway into understanding not just Joe Biden and the Biden family, but also the entire institutional Democratic Party at this moment and their corruption.”

Marlow outlined Schweizer’s investigation of the Biden family as producing “indisputable evidence that Joe Biden is running a crime-like syndicate where he is, if nothing else, enabling his family members to get rich, without really any noticeable skill, using the American people’s good name.”

“There’s no question about it. Joe Biden is the planet around which the moons of his family travel,” Schweizer said, “and the gravitational pull is Joe Biden’s power and his position, and the family has enriched themselves based on the positions he has.

Continuing, Schweizer noted, “Before Joe Biden is vice president of the United States, they’re really not doing many international deals, but once Joe Biden becomes vice president of the United States, suddenly, they’ve got foreign governments and foreign entities falling over themselves to cut them in on deals that they have no background or no expertise in. There’s a direct link between the corrupt acts of the family and the policy positions and power that Joe Biden has.”

Hunter Biden

The VP’s son accompanied his father on Air Force Two during a trip to China in 2013, and roughly 10 days later, Hunter Biden managed to secure a billion-dollar financing deal from the state-owned Bank of China for a new private equity firm the younger Biden co-founded.

“Within 10 days of that trip, Hunter Biden joins the board of directors and gets an equity stake in a Chinese government-financed investment firm called BHR Partners, Bohai Harvest RST,” Schweizer said. “He has no background in private equity. He has no background in China. They put him on the board precisely because his father is vice president and precisely because his father is taking pro-China positions on the global stage.”

And recall, Joe Biden has often said he’s never had any discussions about his son’s (or his family’s) business dealings; materials discovered recently on a laptop Hunter left at a computer repair shop in Delaware, as well as a former business partner and witness, appear to prove otherwise.

Frank Biden

Joe’s youngest brother owns companies that have received millions in taxpayer-financed loans linked to real estate deals in the Caribbean during his vice presidency — how convenient.

“[Frank Biden] basically was a real estate agent — not very successful — in Florida. Suddenly decides he’s going to go into the renewable energy business. [He had] no background in any of that,” said Schweizer.

“He set up companies in Costa Rica [and] sets up another company in Jamaica, and lo and behold, gets involved in deals that get taxpayer-backed loans from the U.S. government — or more specifically, from the Obama-Biden administration, to do renewable energy projects in Costa Rica and Jamaica,” he added.

James Biden

Joe’s younger brother worked as an executive VP of HillStone International, a firm that just managed to get $1.5 billion in government contracts during the Obama-Biden regime including one for 100,000 homes in Iraq.

“Within six months [of HillStone’s founding], they land these billion-dollar contracts to build homes in Iraq,” noted Schweizer. “This is part of the Iraqi reconstruction after the war, and who is in charge of the Iraqi reconstruction at the time? Joe Biden, his brother.”

Valerie Biden

Joe’s sister and former manager of his Delaware senatorial campaigns benefitted from campaign contributions sent to those campaigns. In 2008, for example, she guided $2.5 million to her own political communications company from Biden campaign accounts, which Schweizer described as “legal graft.”

“It speaks to the pattern [of] the Bidens looking at opportunities to take money, whether it’s taxpayer money, political money, or business money, and steer it to their family members for their benefit,” said the author.

Ashley Biden

Joe gave assistance to his daughter by helping out her hubby, Howard Krein, with the launch of a healthcare company in 2011. Joe even arranged for a meeting with President Obama in the Oval Office some weeks after the firm was founded.

Schweizer said the meeting with Obama was a “huge hookup” that likely led to being hooked in with Health Data-Palooza, which is a joint conference run by the health industry and the federal government.

“Health Data-Palooza is very prestigious and very hard to get into,” Schweizer stated. “They get hooked up and they are put front and center in this very important conference, and that’s the beginning of the favors that happen.”

The Biden Five is the Washington swamp personified.

