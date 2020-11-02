https://noqreport.com/2020/11/02/the-christian-case-for-trump-2020/

Evangelicals are one of the most important voting blocks in American elections. And as always, we should seek to vote according to our Christian worldview and convictions. And while this is not an exhaustive list of reasons to affirmatively support Trump with your vote, these are my top reasons to vote Trump in 2020.

Trump is effectively pro-life

One of the biggest concerns of Christians in political activism is the issue of abortion. The American electorate was reshaped by this issue placing many Evangelicals and Catholics firmly in the Republican Party. But not every Republican has equally stood up for this issue.

President Trump has embraced numerous strategies. From cutting funding of America’s overseas abortion operations, Mexico City Policy, Trump engaged in a political football game that Republican Presidents have often play. But President Trump has nominated at a minimum one Justice to the Supreme Court that will overturn Roe v. Wade (Amy Coney Barrett). But in addition to overturning Roe, Trump’s judicial nominations at all levels are sure to make the Federal courts friendlier to state laws that enact restrictions on child killing and curb the abortion industry.

A second term can lead to more Supreme Court nominees, and thus this would bolster the movement. Most uniquely Trump has made it more commonplace to use incendiary language when talking about baby killing. This was especially clear with the partial/post birth abortions Democrat governor’s like Ralph Northam in Virginia support. This includes using a platform like the State of the Union to employ this rhetoric. It is possible that Trump could do more to fight abortion, but Trump has certainly exceeded expectation on this issue and is deserving of a second term for those who vote on this issue alone.

Trump is fighting heretical worldviews

Donald Trump is not an intellectual, yet he understands enough to know that the social justice movement in our country that peddles Critical Race Theory is destructive for our country. This movement is designed to eventually tear apart the country, institution by institution, a long march. Donald Trump’s fight to eradicate Critical Race Theory from the federal government is a fight with many spiritual implications. Critical Race Theory is a major thrust of the Social Justice Gospel, the most threatening ideology to the church today.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

Many Evangelical leaders and seminaries have gone woke pushing the idea that white Christians need to repent of systemic racism, a sin they commit by virtue of existence. Whether Trump is listening to Grassroots Evangelicals about this ideology or in unknowingly setting an example for the church, Trump’s waging war against this heretical false gospel has major spiritual implications for America. If this war is lost, then the federal government may be doomed to become overtly woke. However, if this fight is won, this may shift the culture. A vote for Trump would contribute to fighting a heresy, which is unique to this election, and so it is one of the more compelling reasons for Christians to vote Trump.

The alternative is Godless

The decision to vote for Trump or not is not one that exists in a vacuum, and therefore, moral calculations must account for what happens if we do not vote for Trump. If Evangelicals listen to John Piper, then surely Joe Biden will win. But it cannot be understated that the Democrat Party is irredeemably evil. They legislate covetousness, homosexuality and transgenderism, and infanticide all while taking away foundational liberties.

As I have noted last week, it is immoral for Christians to vote for Joe Biden. So the calculation must be made that not voting for Trump, as Christians would hurt Trump and thus help Biden, because Evangelicals are a core constituency of Trump’s base. This calculation is not the same in a state like Maryland as it is in a state like Pennsylvania.

In the event of Trump’s victory, the evil policies of the Democrats will be forestalled at a minimum. In the event of a defeat, the godlessness of the Democrats will be unabated. Game Theory is therefore a strong argument in voting for Trump.

Trump does not hate us and does listen to us

The media vitriol that Trump receives is a masked vitriol against everyday Americans. The hatred that Trump receives is a hatred due for the winning candidate in 2016 not named Hillary Clinton. If Ted Cruz had won the vitriol would be the same, as it was in his 2018 reelection. The previous presidential losers were both called Nazis etc. Now, Trump does make himself easy to hate, but he is still a proxy for a larger elitist contempt against everyday American people that reigns in Hollywood, academia, and politics. But Trump captured a growing sense of anti-elitism in 2016, where the top two Republicans primary candidates were both anti-establishment.

This movement against the political establishment was set in motion before Trump ran for President and now, he is this movement’s proxy. Trump does not hate everyday Americans. And therefore, he is willing strive for the black vote despite the Black Lives Matter movement. For a man with petty feuds he does not hate the common man and actually strives to listen to people who would not normally agree with him.

This makes Trump willing to listen to Christians on political issues. As a core of his base, we hold major sway on his actions as President. Now, at our own fault, I would argue we have not leveraged this enough because people like Franklin Graham can be a little more sycophantic than necessary. But overall, Trump appoints the judges we want and fights on cultural issues that we fight. With Trump, we get a President who listens to us. This alone is not reason to vote for him, but this cannot be ignored.

Conclusion

Overall these are some of the best reasons Christians should vote for Donald Trump, and I would argue the strongest case can be made voting for Trump than any other candidate, and most candidates, a case cannot be made.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

