Things are shaping up nicely for the Trump reelection campaign.

The Trafalgar Group shows President Trump up in Michigan:

Florida is voting Trump as well:

One expert has been predicting a Trump win in Florida by 3-4% – last night there was evidence of this:

There are signs Arizona is on the Trump Train as well:

Two pollsters show President Trump with another electoral college landslide:

The mainstream media after months of crazy polls and predictions all with President not even in the race are beginning to hedge their bets:

Nate Silver who lost his entire reputation on President Trump’s win in 2016 is hedging now as well:

