Things are shaping up nicely for the Trump reelection campaign.

The Trafalgar Group shows President Trump up in Michigan:

You know I don’t do “polls,” but for the record, @trafalgar_group is probably the GOLD STANDARD in polling the rust belt. It appears they’re seeing what I’m seeing in the early vote. Trump is running away with Michigan, far exceeding my projection! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/1dzBqiZnSg — Real Election Analysis (@AirBossUT5) November 2, 2020

Florida is voting Trump as well:

One expert has been predicting a Trump win in Florida by 3-4% – last night there was evidence of this:

#FL #EarlyVoting Targetsmart update: As expected, R lead has expanded to 0.8 pts. Targetsmart lags the real time by about 1.5 days. At this rate, the R lead will be ~1.5 at 6am ED, and the final R lead will be ~3.5 to 4, just as I expected. FL’s Trump’shttps://t.co/wnsWDjWgR6 pic.twitter.com/IgolwtQtRH — au ng (@athein1) November 1, 2020

There are signs Arizona is on the Trump Train as well:

Two pollsters show President Trump with another electoral college landslide:

Copy cat! 🤣 Seriously though, glad we concur. 👍 https://t.co/v4JPC8fCt7 — Real Election Analysis (@AirBossUT5) November 2, 2020

The mainstream media after months of crazy polls and predictions all with President not even in the race are beginning to hedge their bets:

Real news from The Department of Duh! https://t.co/MUWr6wxpHY — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) November 2, 2020

Nate Silver who lost his entire reputation on President Trump’s win in 2016 is hedging now as well:

Wait, what? FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver: “Without Pennsylvania, Biden becomes an underdog” https://t.co/aPcEr8kWa3 — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) November 1, 2020

