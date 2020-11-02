https://www.lenorathompsonwriter.com/beyondnarcissism/the-young-joe-biden-of-1974-horny-greedy-lying-two-timing-tempted-by-corruption-and-wasnt-there-a-felony

That was perhaps the most loathsome statement Joe made during the interview but there were plenty more toe-curling moments. His greed, his temptation towards corruption and his ambition to install himself in the White House were already apparent in 1974. Oh yes! This is a long, long con.

All the paperwork of Joe’s felony has mysteriously disappeared and he has never admitted to his arrest on any applications, but Chief Brierley remembers, in vivid detail. Although he went on to work cordially and meet socially with Joe Biden, he hasn’t forgotten. Joe’s support of defunding the police was the spark that made Chief Brierley speak out . He showed Joe mercy and Joe stabbed him in the back.

If the arresting officer, (ret.) Chief Bill Brierley had not given Joe the grace of a second chance to clear his felony by returning the stolen items within five hours, there never would have been Joe the University of Delaware alum, Joe the attorney, Joe the voter, Joe the Senator nor Joe the Presidential hopeful. But he was given grace which, I feel, Joe has betrayed.

about the rest of you but I am worth a lot more than my salary of $42,500 a year in this body,” he stated. That would be

$224,379.31 in today’s money.

Naturally, there’s no mention of Joe’s arrest in Miss Kelley’s 1974 article. But what we do see is greed. Joe had barely taken the United States Senate Oath of Office when he began complaining about being underpaid. “I don’t know

Even back then, Joe’s talk was offensive. William Loeb of the Manchester Union Leader had this to say: “Can you imagine the conceit and stupidity of a young man of thirty who would say that? The voters of Delaware who elected this stupid, conceited jackass to the Senate should kick him in the rear to knock some sense into him, and then kick themselves for voting for such an idiot.”

Hear, hear!

Suddenly, Burisma and selling out the nation makes a whole lot more sense.

His greed didn’t just extend to income and graft. It extended to the next Mrs. Joe Biden as well. As a friend said in 1974, “I do know that the woman he marries will be as rich and as pretty as [Joe’s girlfriend Francie Barnard] is.”

Joe claims he was seeing Francie “steadily” since Christmas of 1973. He crashed Jill Stevenson’s (aka Jill Biden’s) Corvette in May of 1974 and Miss Kelley’s interview was published in June of 1974. Do you see what I see? Could it be that Joe was two-timing Francie with Jill and Jill with Francie? Both women were gorgeous and both were rich, just like the previous Mrs. Biden.

Despite her tragic death, Joe was still bragging about the voluptuousness of the deceased Mrs. Joe Biden. “She had the best body of any woman I ever saw. She looks better than a Playboy bunny, doesn’t she? My beautiful millionaire wife was a conservative Republican before she met me. But she changed her registration….I campaign[ed]…I’d come back too tired to talk to her. I might satisfy her in bed but I didn’t have much time for anything else.”

Like comedian Ron White says, “Things that make you go bleeecccchhhh.”

The terrible accident that took the lives of Neilia and Baby Naomi in late 1972 made Joe a tragic figure. The truth was bad enough, but Joe knew the power of playing the victim. He took it to the next level, defaming the innocent driver of the truck by claiming he was driving drunk.

But integrity has never been Joe’s strong suit. Kitty Kelley had this to say: “He feels the indignity [of campaign fundraising] is compounded by the temptation to sell out to big business or big labor for financial help, and says it’s almost impossible for a candidate to remain true to his conscience in this situation. He admits that more than once he was tempted to compromise to get campaign money. ‘I probably would have if it hadn’t been for the ramrod character of my Scotch Presbyterian wife…If I sold every thing I own, including my house and cars, I could probably’ scratch up S200,000, but that’s nothing compared to most of the guys in the Senate.”

Selling out is exactly what Joe did – financially and symbolically. According to the Times in 2008, “Biden has been able to dip into his campaign treasury to spend thousands of dollars on home landscaping…the acquisition of his waterfront property a decade ago involved wealthy businessmen and campaign supporters, some of them bankers with an interest in legislation before the Senate, who bought his old house for top dollar, sold him four acres at cost and lent him $500,000 to build his new home.”

The National Review fleshes out the details, “Joe sold the house he had bought in 1975 for top dollar to — get this — the vice-chairman of MBNA, who gave Biden $1.2 million for it. MBNA has showed its gratitude to Biden’s support in a number of ways: by giving over $200,000 to his various campaigns, by hiring Hunter Biden, by flying Biden and his wife to a retreat in Maine, etc. Mother Jones dubbed Biden ‘the senator from MBNA.'”

To cap it all off, Joe’s reason for flip-flopping on the issues in 2020 is explained, going all the way back to 1974. He said: “I don’t think the issues mean a great deal in terms of whether you win or lose. I think the issues are merely a vehicle to portray your intellectual capacity to the voters . . . a vehicle by which the voters will determine your honesty and candor.”

In my opinion, he has neither honesty nor candor…or intellectual capacity except for a positive genius for crooked dealings.