It’s the eve of the 2016 election, and something that many predicted seems to be happening:

Who saw that coming?

It’s worth noting that the current Real Clear Politics average in Wisconsin shows Biden with a 6.6 point lead. In 2016, the final RCP average showed Hillary Clinton with a 6.5 point lead — and you know how that race turned out.

One final note:

That’s true.

