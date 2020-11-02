https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/tired-joe-biden-confuses-donald-trump-health-care-calls-donald-care-video/
President Trump is right when he says, “Biden is shot.”
Joe Biden is in bad shape.
77-year-old (almost 78) Joe Biden traveled to Cleveland, Ohio to deliver remarks at a drive-in campaign event.
Joe Biden confused Donald Trump and health care when addressing Ohio voters.
“Look! Donald care — Donald Trump doesn’t understand health care,” said Biden.
WATCH:
Tired Joe Biden confuses Donald Trump and health care, calls him “Donald care.” pic.twitter.com/vd7iCjyTQ5
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 2, 2020
President Trump won Ohio in 2016 against Hillary Clinton by 8 points and he will win Ohio again in 2020.