Though I’ve been a Republican for most of my adult life, I have many Democratic friends. I respect them, they respect me, and all of us fight for the right of each of us to vote according to our convictions. I believe all Americans should feel the same way.

There’s no doubt we live in a hyper-volatile election arena, with people so easily angered and even embittered by those who differ from them. Please remind those in your sphere of influence that uninhibited voting rights are basic American liberties, through which we even agree to disagree agreeably. Whether the issue is the presidency or a proposition, we must protect and encourage that freedom of exercise and expression in elections, without inhibiting or belittling others in sharing their opinions or casting their votes.

As Thomas Jefferson eloquently put it:

“In every country where man is free to think and to speak, differences of opinion will arise from difference of perception, and the imperfection of reason; but these differences when permitted, as in this happy country, to purify themselves by free discussion, are but as passing clouds overspreading our land transiently and leaving our horizon more bright and serene. … Difference of opinion leads to enquiry, and enquiry to truth; and that, I am sure, is the ultimate and sincere object of us both. We both value too much the freedom of opinion sanctioned by our Constitution, not to cherish its exercise even where in opposition to ourselves.”

We are better than belittling and bullying, America. I didn’t vote for Bill Clinton in the 1990s, but I respected those who did. Then Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich didn’t agree with Clinton either, but they all fought to better our country. They agreed to disagree agreeably because those are the foundations of our Republic.

A Trump supporter should not feel any less proud or patriotic than a Joe Biden supporter. We all need to vote our conscience, and even voice our conscience as the First Amendment protects our right, and not be belittled or bullied for doing so. Then, we let the chips (or votes) fall where they may. And afterward, we all press on not divided but united “as one nation under God, indivisible, with justice for all.”

Like him or hate him, President Trump has kept most of his promises and accomplished more than most people even know, primarily because his contributions are not reported by mainstream media. In only the first 20 months of his presidency, the Washington Examiner put together a list of 289 accomplishments and 173 “major wins.” By August of this year, Breitbart News published a six-page document detailing all the successes of his administration. And on the Family Research Council website, you can read a whopping 12 pages of Trump’s accomplishments. They are not exaggerations but actual accomplishments.

Obviously, it would take more than six columns’ space to list all the above accomplishments. So, my wife, Gena, and I sat down this past week and read through them. We picked out what we thought were Trump’s top accomplishments, though admittedly it was difficult to narrow them down to even a top 50 because so many have been so helpful to America and the world.

You can knock Trump for his character flaws, but here are what we see as the top 15 accomplishments for which we all – Republican, Democrat and Independent – should be grateful and proud. America, the world and our lives are better for them.

Over the past four years, President Trump and his administration:

Enacted the largest tax cuts and reforms in American history by signing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act into law, cutting $1.1 trillion in taxes over the next decade if reelected.

Set and broke record highs of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and NASDAQ, resulting in the U.S. economy growing a record 33.1% in the last quarter even in the pandemic.

Withdrew from the job-and-trade-killing Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and NAFTA, replacing it with the new U.S.-Canada-Mexico Trade Agreement. Brought back manufacturing industry to the U.S. and increased “Made in the U.S.A” production while securing access to new markets for America’s farmers. Also withdrew from the job-killing Paris climate agreement, which would have cost the U.S. nearly $3 trillion and led to 6.5 million fewer industrial sector jobs by 2040.

Stopped the insane vassal-lord dysfunctional and lopsided China-U.S. relationship, confronting China’s unfair trade practices after years of Washington looking the other way, including forced technology transfers, unfair licensing practices and intellectual property theft.

Reached record low unemployment rates for African-American, Hispanic and Asian-Americans prior to the pandemic and returning now to the policies to resurrect them.

Signed an executive order to expand school choice for Hispanic students and others. Secured record and permanent funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The Trump administration and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos have been strong proponents of school choice, pushing policies that would favor charter schools and vouchers.

Improved U.S. health care: Eliminated health insurance tax, medical devices tax, Cadillac tax, largest decrease of prescription drug costs in a half century, signed the most comprehensive childhood cancer legislation ever into law, which will advance childhood cancer research and improve treatments. Enacted changes to the Medicare 340B program, saving seniors an estimated $320 million on drugs in 2018 alone.

Signed groundbreaking Criminal Justice Reform. Bolstered and supported law enforcement agencies across the country, including creating an interagency task force working around the clock to quell riots and prevent human trafficking, prosecute traffickers and prevent human trafficking, which resulted in rescuing hundreds of children and arresting hundreds of human traffickers.

Secured and protected the U.S. Constitution: Utilized executive privilege and legislative assistance to further secure religious freedoms as well as rights of the unborn with unprecedented presidential passion. Rated by Heritage Foundation as one of the greatest presidential advocates of our Second Amendment rights.

Built and bolstered roughly 400 miles of new border wall at the U.S. southern border, fighting to stop the scourge of illegal drugs, contraband and criminal crossings (like MS-13 – illegal crossings have been reduced by a staggering 78%).

Appointed three amazing and scholarly justices to the U.S. Supreme Court who will serve and aid our country for decades to come: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Confirmed more than 220 federal judges who interpret the Constitution as written.

Chaired meeting of the 73rd General Session of the United Nations discussing the worldwide drug problem with international leaders, and signed the Initiative to Stop Opioid Abuse and Reduce Drug Supply and Demand, introducing new measures to keep dangerous drugs out of our communities, including $6 billion in new funding to fight the opioid epidemic in our communities and at our borders. (Drug overdose deaths were down in 2018 for the first time in 30 years.)

Built up and bolstering all U.S. military branches around the world and defeating ISIS and other extremists, killing ISIS leader al Baghdadi, Qassem Soleimani, Hamza bin Laden, Qassim al-Rimi, and freeing from captivity more than a dozen American hostages from all over the world. Launched U.S. Space Force as a new branch of the military and relaunched the National Space Council.

Built up and bolstered America’s standing and strength in the International Community: Withdrew from shady Iran nuclear deal, moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, initiated Israel-UAE (and other surrounding nations) accord, providing more stability and commerce in the Middle East. Conducted historic summit with North Korean President Kim Jong-un, bringing beginnings of peace and denuclearization to the Korean Peninsula. Held the Cuban regime accountable for political oppression and human rights abuses.

Signed the VA Accountability Act, VA Choice and expanded VA telehealth services, improving walk-in-clinics, and same-day urgent primary and mental health care, and strengthening protections for individuals who come forward and identify programs occurring within the VA. Provided $86.5 billion in funding for the VA, which is the agency’s largest dollar amount in history.

Whether or not we accept it, it’s the truth: Trump has done more in 47 months then Joe Biden did in 47 years as a senator and vice president. With 47 years of attempts, hasn’t Biden been given enough time to clean and change the D.C. swamp? 47 years? Time’s up!

Do you see what’s at risk in this election? A complete reversal of all those accomplishments I’ve listed above: a return to terrorist growth, a downgraded military, a gridlock government, constitutional prohibitions, staggeringly high taxes and government overreach like you’ve never seen it before. Even worse, what’s at stake is the dismantling of our founders’ republic and an even greater rapid descent down the slippery slope of nanny state socialism.

The far left has gone way too far left. Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris has one of the most liberal records of any senator. And the extreme left have her ear and forthrightly state and plan to deploy their underhand tactics through Kamala if she wins a seat in the West Wing as VP. And God forbid, but if Biden can’t physically fulfill his four years of presidency (at which age he’ll be 82), what does the Oval Office and our country look like if Kamala has to take the helm of the presidency?

There is not a shred of doubt that this is the most important election of our lifetime – there is so much on the line. That is why I encourage Americans everywhere again to get out of the political bleachers and onto the battlefield. It’s time for the black-belt patriots (please, watch my video link) to stand up for the Constitution and Bill of Rights through their vote. And to arouse some possible fence-sitters from their electoral lethargy, I couldn’t put it any better than a recent poem I received, “Twas the night before the election”:

‘Twas the night before the election

And all through the town

Tempers were flaring

Emotions all up and down!

I, in my bathrobe

With a dog in my lap

Had cut off the TV

Tired of political crap.

When all of a sudden

There arose such a noise

I peered out my window

Saw rioters looting toys.

Socialists grabbing our wallets

They want our pay

To give to the others

Who have not worked a day.

They want to snatch up our savings

And quick as a wink

Jump back on their bandwagon

To return to sanctuary cities and progressive stink.

They rally their henchmen

To dismantle our founders’ virtues

Their plans and ploys are obvious

When they topple U.S. statues.

“On MS-13, on Antifa,

On lawlessness and crime!

On Schumer, On Pelosi,

Screaming, ‘It’s our time!'”

They took off for their cause

And as they flew out of sight

I heard them mock those in our nation

Who wouldn’t stand up and fight!

So I leave you to think

On this one final note –

If you don’t want socialism,

GET OUT AND VOTE!!

(For more, please check out Dinesh D’Souza’s “Trump Card” movie, Larry Elder’s “Uncle Tom” movie, Former NFL player Jack Brewer’s op-ed article “Message to Black America,” and YG Nyghtstorm’s website GodGunsLife.com).

