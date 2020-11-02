https://www.theblaze.com/democrat-pray-for-black-trump-supporters

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said he would “pray” for any black voters who support President Donald Trump for re-election and also claimed that the only way Trump could beat Democratic candidate Joe Biden is “for voter suppression to be successful.”

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Clyburn said the election is “close” and that “I suspect in 48 hours we’ll find out how successful these suppression tactics have been.”

“The only way, in my opinion, for Joe Biden not to be successful on Tuesday is for voter suppression to be successful. They have done a tremendous job of undercutting the postal service,” Clyburn said, referring to accusations of USPS “sabotage” made by Democrats against the Trump administration.

“I have had complaints all day today, professional football players from my home state cannot vote because their ballots have not been delivered to them,” Clyburn said. “They can’t come home to vote because they are in solitary lock down because of COVID-19, they have not been allowed to come home to vote.”

“So I already know some Biden voters here in South Carolina are not going to be allowed to vote simply because the postal service has been undercut by the Postmaster General,” he continued.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked Clyburn about a recent Fox News poll that found 14% of black voters nationally supporting Trump for re-election. Clyburn expressed skepticism at the accuracy of that poll.

“I don’t know where those polls come from,” Clyburn said, adding, “I can tell you what, and I feel this sincerely … I’m the father of three black women. I am the son of a black woman. If any black man can go in a polling place and cast a vote for a man who referred to a black woman as a dog on national television, I’m going to have to pray for them. I will have to pray for them. I don’t know of any man [who] can abide that kind of disrespect and insult.”

According to Fox News, Clyburn appeared to be referring to a 2018 tweet from President Donald Trump in which the president called former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman a “crazed, crying lowlife” and a “dog” over the publication of her tell-all book about her time in the White House.

Following up, Baier told Clyburn he was echoing controversial comments made by Joe Biden on a radio show, during which Biden said black voters who don’t support him “ain’t black.”

“What I said was, any man that calls one of my three daughters a dog, I would never vote for them, and I don’t understand any black man that would vote for anybody that refers to a black woman [like that],” Clyburn replied. “All of us that I know are sons of black women. I don’t stand for that kind of insult for my mothers, my sisters, or my children.”

