Trafalgar CEO Robert Cahaly with Maria Bartiromo this morning

Democracy Institute Poll — Electoral College Landslide for Donald Trump

President Donald Trump is poised to win re-election in an Electoral College landslide, according to a poll released on Sunday. The Democracy Institute/Sunday Express poll of 1,500 likely voters was conducted between October 28 and October 30 and shows Trump with a one point lead over Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the national popular vote, 48 percent to 47 percent.

The poll also shows the president leading in the Electoral College by a margin of 326 to 212. On election day 2016, the president won 306 Electoral College votes to 232 for Hillary Clinton. The Constitution provides that a candidate must win a majority of the Electoral College votes cast–270 out of 538–to win the presidency.

According to Democracy Institute/Sunday Express poll, Trump leads in all the states he won in 2016, and is poised to gain 20 additional Electoral College votes in three states Hillary Clinton won in 2016: Minnesota (10 Electoral College votes), Nevada (six Electoral College votes), and New Hampshire (four electoral college votes.)

The poll shows President Trump with record levels of support among Black and Hispanic voters.

Nineteen percent of Black voters support President Trump, while 80 percent support Joe Biden. In 2016, President Trump received 8 percent support from Black voters.

Forty percent of Hispanic voters support President Trump, while 50 percent support Joe Biden. In 2016, President Trump received 28 percent support from Hispanic voters.

Trump leads by 4 points in New Hampshire…

Democracy Institute State Polls: (per Breitbart) FLORIDA

Trump 49%

Biden 45% MINNESOTA

Trump 48%

Biden 46% NEW HAMPSHIRE

Trump 47%

Biden 43%https://t.co/pRoKgkkxPk — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) November 1, 2020

Trump leads in North Carolina by 4.4 — Black vote at 24%

NORTH CAROLINA POLL: TRUMP +4.4% (Insider Advantage/Center for American Greatness) Trump: 48.0

Biden 43.6 African American vote at 24% for Trumphttps://t.co/lINzeKdi6t — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) November 1, 2020

Short highlight from Trafalgar CEO…

Special thank you to @MariaBartiromo for having me on her @foxnews @SundayFutures show this am. It was an honor to be there with a political legend like @Mark_Penn who’s work I’ve followed and respected for many years. You can watch the full segment here: https://t.co/ko0SRdLBMZ pic.twitter.com/lyMH7bXhIo — Robert C. Cahaly (@RobertCahaly) November 1, 2020

Late-breakers are going to Trump…

Both Baris and Cahaly are seeing late-breakers going to Trump in strategic battleground states: https://t.co/euyRNOtvhu — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) November 1, 2020

We are also seeing late-breakers going to the president, whom we call “reluctant leaners”, in Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Minnesota. They will vote, on Election Day, and the issue will be their wallets. https://t.co/YmQzHhrQIb — Peoples_Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) November 1, 2020

Leaners going to Trump…

