https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trafalgar-ceo-robert-cahaly-with-maria-bartiromo-trump-leads-by-4-points-in-new-hampshire-two-point-lead-in-minnesota/



Trafalgar CEO Robert Cahaly with Maria Bartiromo this morning

Democracy Institute Poll — Electoral College Landslide for Donald Trump

President Donald Trump is poised to win re-election in an Electoral College landslide, according to a poll released on Sunday. The Democracy Institute/Sunday Express poll of 1,500 likely voters was conducted between October 28 and October 30 and shows Trump with a one point lead over Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the national popular vote, 48 percent to 47 percent.

The poll also shows the president leading in the Electoral College by a margin of 326 to 212. On election day 2016, the president won 306 Electoral College votes to 232 for Hillary Clinton. The Constitution provides that a candidate must win a majority of the Electoral College votes cast–270 out of 538–to win the presidency.

According to Democracy Institute/Sunday Express poll, Trump leads in all the states he won in 2016, and is poised to gain 20 additional Electoral College votes in three states Hillary Clinton won in 2016: Minnesota (10 Electoral College votes), Nevada (six Electoral College votes), and New Hampshire (four electoral college votes.)

The poll shows President Trump with record levels of support among Black and Hispanic voters.

Nineteen percent of Black voters support President Trump, while 80 percent support Joe Biden. In 2016, President Trump received 8 percent support from Black voters.

Forty percent of Hispanic voters support President Trump, while 50 percent support Joe Biden. In 2016, President Trump received 28 percent support from Hispanic voters.

Trump leads by 4 points in New Hampshire…

Trump leads in North Carolina by 4.4 — Black vote at 24%

Short highlight from Trafalgar CEO…

Late-breakers are going to Trump…

Leaners going to Trump…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...