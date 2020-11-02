https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-a-vote-for-biden-is-a-vote-for-lockdowns-layoffs-misery

“If you want a vaccine to kill the virus, a job to support your family and freedom to live your life, then cast your vote for me,” he later added.

Though some would classify Trump’s rhetoric as gross hyperbole, it is no secret that Biden has framed himself as the pro-lockdown, doom and gloom candidate stoking fear about the pandemic at nearly every opportunity. During the last presidential debate, for instance, Biden warned of a coming “dark winter” while Trump denounced lockdowns and expressed optimism.

“We’re about to go into a dark winter, a dark winter, and he [Trump] has no clear plan, and there’s no prospect that there’s gonna be a vaccine available for the majority of the American people before the middle of next year,” Biden cautioned.

Trump, on the other hand, stressed that America needs to open up its economy, children need to go back to schools, and restaurants need to get back to operating capacity.

“I don’t think we’re gonna have a dark winter at all,” Trump said. “We’re opening up our country, we’ve learned and studied and understand the disease, which we didn’t at the beginning.”

If Biden were to impose more lockdowns, crushing American livelihoods, creating another year of isolation and the emotional pain that comes with it, he will surely be aided by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has said that social distancing measures could last into 2022.

“It’s not going to be the way it was with polio and measles, where you get a vaccine, case closed, it’s done,” Fauci said while speaking to Philadelphia’s Thomas Jefferson University via Zoom in October. “It’s going to be public-health measures that linger for months and months.”

“You’re not going to have a profound degree of herd immunity for a considerable period of time, maybe toward the end of 2021, into 2022,” he continued. “I feel very strongly that we’re going to need to have some degree of public-health measures to continue. Maybe not as stringent as they are right now.”

RELATED: Supporters Demand Trump ‘Fire Fauci!’ Trump: Wait Until ‘After The Election’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

