https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wiles-florida-voters-high/2020/11/02/id/994957

Senior adviser to President Donald Trump’s campaign in Florida Susie Wiles told Newsmax TV on Monday that while more Democrats have returned absentee ballots or voted early than Republicans in the state, the GOP’s “high-propensity voters” have yet to vote, giving the party an edge.

As of Monday, about 108,000 more registered Democrats had voted than Republicans, according to the Miami Herald.

“Unlike 2016, Republicans have won virtually every day of early (in-person) vote, so that’s a great indicator, and also like ’16, the high-propensity voters are still out there for us,” Wiles said on “Spicer & Co.” referring to frequent voters who have voted in three or four out of the last four elections.

“So, we feel good that come tomorrow, election day, they will be voting, and that gives us a great feeling going into election day.”

The comment echoed Trump Victory Political Director Chris Carr who said to Newsmax TV on Friday that Republican surveys indicated GOP voters preferred to vote in-person and Democrats’ had “cannibalized” their voters by promoting absentee ballots.

Wiles added that with conservative modeling she believes the GOP will have enough of the non-party affiliated vote, and while happy about a report in the Miami Herald that said Trump had improved his standing with Cuban Americans, she said the Hispanic support Trump is seeing is not just those with ties to the communist island.

“The Miami Herald is selling him short,” she said. “It’s not just Cubans. It’s non-Cuban Hispanics that we’re seeing coalesce around the president. It’s an entirely different community of people. He was in Miami last night. I’ve never seen such an enthusiastic crowd, and it’s certainly the Cuban community, but it’s Columbians and Venezuelans and Nicaraguans and Puerto Ricans in the I-4 corridor.

“It’s something I’ve never seen in many, many years of doing this. This is a remarkable turn of events.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

