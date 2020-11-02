https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-trump-campaign-issues-statement/

Democrat plot to delegitimize Election Day results

TIM MURTAUGH

Biden’s early vote lead is not enough and they know it.

Dems plan to call President Trump’s Election Day surge a ‘Red Mirage’ to delegitimize his wave of support. They’ll try to create a smoke screen post-Election Day, even running TV ads to cast doubt on Nov. 3 vote.

Be ready.

