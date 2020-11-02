https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-trump-campaign-issues-statement/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Democrat plot to delegitimize Election Day results

TIM MURTAUGH

Biden’s early vote lead is not enough and they know it.

Dems plan to call President Trump’s Election Day surge a ‘Red Mirage’ to delegitimize his wave of support. They’ll try to create a smoke screen post-Election Day, even running TV ads to cast doubt on Nov. 3 vote.

Be ready.

Biden’s early vote lead is not enough & they know it. Dems plan to call @realDonaldTrump‘s Election Day surge a “Red Mirage” to delegitimize his wave of support. They’ll try to create a smoke screen post-Election Day, even running TV ads to cast doubt on Nov. 3 vote. Be ready. pic.twitter.com/qme3lBsjnB — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 2, 2020

Bonus Hype Clip





