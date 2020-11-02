https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/trump-campaign-manager-releases-internal-swing-state-numbers-will-send-democrats-off-cliff/

The final StatesPoll on Monday before election day predicts a Donald Trump win with 312 electoral votes.

On Monday Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien posted a number of tweets on the current state of the race.

What we can conclude from the information:

** President Trump is in better shape than he was in 2016

** Democrats should be very nervous!

President Trump is ahead of where he was in 2016:

President Trump is ahead of where he was in 2016, by a very key measure. It’s the measure that actually matters. Votes cast, and votes left to be cast. You’ve been seeing reports of Democrats being nervous, and well, they should be. — BillStepien (@BillStepien) November 2, 2020

President Trump’s numbers in North Carolina and Pennsylvania are better this year.

Pres. Trump and Biden are then heading to Pennsylvania. Dems have banked A TON of high propensity voters. We have millions of voters left. Pres. Trump’s E Day margin needs to be significant and we project an Election Day votes cast margin of over a million for Pres. Trump. — BillStepien (@BillStepien) November 2, 2020

President Trump’s numbers are very strong in Wisconsin and Michigan.

Like 2016, Pres. Trump will end the day in Michigan. Congrats: Democrats have banked their high propensity voters. We have nearly 2 million voters left. Pres. Trump’s E Day margin needs to be 350k – we project an Election Day votes cast margin of 400k+ for Pres. Trump. — BillStepien (@BillStepien) November 2, 2020

Florida and Arizona look very good for Trump.

What about Florida? Democrats jumped out to a D +18.8 advantage during AB-only voting. Today it’s D +1. Going into Election Day in 2016, the gap was D +1.4. President Trump has a projected Election Day votes cast margin of over 500k net votes. — BillStepien (@BillStepien) November 2, 2020

Trump voters will walk on broken glass to vote for this Great American Hero!

God be with us!

