The final StatesPoll on Monday before election day predicts a Donald Trump win with 312 electoral votes.
On Monday Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien posted a number of tweets on the current state of the race.
What we can conclude from the information:
** President Trump is in better shape than he was in 2016
** Democrats should be very nervous!
President Trump is ahead of where he was in 2016:
President Trump is ahead of where he was in 2016, by a very key measure.
It’s the measure that actually matters. Votes cast, and votes left to be cast.
You’ve been seeing reports of Democrats being nervous, and well, they should be.
— BillStepien (@BillStepien) November 2, 2020
President Trump’s numbers in North Carolina and Pennsylvania are better this year.
Pres. Trump and Biden are then heading to Pennsylvania.
Dems have banked A TON of high propensity voters. We have millions of voters left.
Pres. Trump’s E Day margin needs to be significant and we project an Election Day votes cast margin of over a million for Pres. Trump.
— BillStepien (@BillStepien) November 2, 2020
President Trump’s numbers are very strong in Wisconsin and Michigan.
Like 2016, Pres. Trump will end the day in Michigan.
Congrats: Democrats have banked their high propensity voters. We have nearly 2 million voters left.
Pres. Trump’s E Day margin needs to be 350k – we project an Election Day votes cast margin of 400k+ for Pres. Trump.
— BillStepien (@BillStepien) November 2, 2020
Florida and Arizona look very good for Trump.
What about Florida?
Democrats jumped out to a D +18.8 advantage during AB-only voting. Today it’s D +1.
Going into Election Day in 2016, the gap was D +1.4.
President Trump has a projected Election Day votes cast margin of over 500k net votes.
— BillStepien (@BillStepien) November 2, 2020
Trump voters will walk on broken glass to vote for this Great American Hero!
God be with us!