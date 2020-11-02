https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/trump-campaign-manager-releases-internal-swing-state-numbers-will-send-democrats-off-cliff/

The final StatesPoll on Monday before election day predicts a Donald Trump win with 312 electoral votes.

On Monday Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien posted a number of tweets on the current state of the race.
What we can conclude from the information:

** President Trump is in better shape than he was in 2016
** Democrats should be very nervous!

President Trump is ahead of where he was in 2016:

President Trump’s numbers in North Carolina and Pennsylvania are better this year.

President Trump’s numbers are very strong in Wisconsin and Michigan.

Florida and Arizona look very good for Trump.

Trump voters will walk on broken glass to vote for this Great American Hero!

God be with us!

