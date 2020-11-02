https://redstate.com/scotthounsell/2020/11/02/trump-campaign-releases-stunning-predictions-for-pennsylvania-election-day-n274074
About The Author
Related Posts
Ryan Reynolds Meets Peloton Actress Monica Ruiz After Having Her Star In New Gin Commercial
December 12, 2019
UK Minister: Teaching White Privilege And Critical Race Theory In Schools Is Illegal
October 21, 2020
Owens Nukes Nadler's 'Hate Crime' Hearing
April 10, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy