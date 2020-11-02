https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-campaign-rips-anti-fracking-activist-lady-gaga-as-she-campaigns-for-biden-in-pennsylvania

A feud appears to have broken out between President Donald Trump and Lady Gaga ahead of her scheduled appearance alongside Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Pennsylvania.

In a tweet on Sunday, the president labeled Lady Gaga as an anti-fracking activist, a move aimed to turn Pennsylvania voters against Biden for his radical anti-energy stance.

“Just learned that Sleepy Joe Biden is campaigning in Pennsylvania with Lady Gaga, a proud member of ‘Artists Against Fracking,’” the president tweeted. “This is more proof that he would ban Fracking and skyrocket your energy prices…”

“As I said at the debate – ‘Will you remember that Texas?Pennsylvania? Ohio? New Mexico?’ I will always protect American Energy and American Jobs! Get out and VOTE #MAGA!” he added.

Simultaneously, Tim Murtaugh, the Trump 2020 Communications Director, said in a statement that Biden campaigning with Lady Gaga further illustrates his radical energy stance that will be a staple throughout his presidency.

“Nothing exposes Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men & women of PA like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga. This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry,” the statement said. “Biden repeatedly promised left-wing activist he would and fracking, which would be an economic death sentence and financial Armageddon for families in Pennsylvania and across the country. A big reason the Pittsburgh Post Gazette endorsed President Trump is because he supports and defends American energy workers and is the best candidate to make our economy great again. Joe Biden will prioritize the desires of the liberal Hollywood elite and the radical left, or President Trump will always put the interests of blue-collar workers first.”

Lady Gaga responded and did not denounce the anti-fracking label.

“HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD,” she tweeted.

As noted by The Hill, “Gaga was reportedly part of a group called Artists Against Fracking founded by Yoko Ono in 2012.”

As part of his play for Pennsylvania, Trump has feverishly tried to portray Biden as an anti-energy zealot anxious to impose his own version of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) “Green New Deal.” During the third and final presidential debate, Biden even went as far to say he would gradually transition from the American oil industry.

“Would he close down the oil industry?” Trump asked. “Would you close down the oil industry?”

“I would transition from the oil industry, yes,” Biden responded.

“That’s a big statement,” Trump shot back.

“It is a big statement, because … the oil industry pollutes significantly,” Biden emphasized, later adding: “It has to be replaced by renewable energy over time, over time. And I’d stop giving to the oil industry — I’d stop giving them federal subsidies. [Trump] won’t give federal subsidies to solar and wind. Why are we giving it to oil industry?”

“We actually do give it to solar and wind, and that’s maybe the biggest statement in terms of business … because basically what he’s saying is he is going to destroy the oil industry. Will you remember that, Texas? Will you remember that, Pennsylvania? Oklahoma?” Trump concluded.

