Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden will give better, cheaper healthcare benefits to illegal aliens than American citizens get, President Trump said in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

“Joe Biden has pledged open borders, free healthcare for illegal aliens — no, not for your … free healthcare for illegal aliens,” Trump said. “They want to give them more than they give us.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Mark Morgan said this week that Biden’s undoing of Trump’s pro-enforcement policies will spur an “invasion” of illegal immigration to the United States.

Biden has vowed to amnesty about 11 to 22 million illegal aliens already living in the U.S. in his first 100 days of office. In addition, Biden’s plan would free border-crossers into the interior of the country while they await immigration hearings, give taxpayer-funded healthcare to illegal aliens, and restart welfare-dependent legal immigration.

Providing taxpayer-funded healthcare to all illegal aliens would likely drive up costs for American taxpayers at an estimated $23 billion to $66 billion every year. Likewise, experts have said such a policy would spur a giant migration of foreign nationals with serious health problems to the U.S.

Mickey Kaus, a columnist and immigration reformer, said in a recent interview with the Center for Immigration Studies that it would be “very hard” for Biden and Democrats to walk away from providing free healthcare to illegal aliens after they have been promising such a measure.

“It’s very treacherous for the Democrats, but I think they’re pretty much committed to doing it,” Kaus said.

In Pennsylvania, alone, Biden’s plan would provide free healthcare to at least 170,000 illegal aliens, funded by American taxpayers.

