TEXAS—The Biden-Harris bus has gotten itself in trouble again while driving through Republican territory in Texas.

The bus was going down the highway when Kamala Harris and her running mate, Joe Biden, heard a low rumbling behind them. “Oh no!” Harris said. “It’s him!”

“Witness me!” the President cried as the Presidential War Rig forced the bus off a Texas highway. “Today I shall enter Valhalla. I will reign as president eternal: shiny and chrome!” The bus tried to get away, making for a strong Democratic voter area over the Mexican border.

But Trump’s presidential driving skills are unmatched and they couldn’t shake him.

Trump leaped out of the War Rig onto his opponent’s bus, the President armed with a sawed-off shotgun. “I run for office! I win! I run again!” he cried as a frightened, screaming, and sleepy Biden curled up in a ball in the back of the bus.

At publishing time, Biden and Harris had screamed in horror as the rest of Trump’s motorcade approached, including Lil’ Wayne playing a guitar that shot out flames.

