Supporters for President Trump were lined up early Monday morning for the president’s final campaign rally in Michigan, roughly 14 hours before the president will appear.

Trump is set to arrive at the Gerald R. Ford International airport at 10:30 p.m. EST. Four other rallies are also scheduled for Monday in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Traverse City, Michigan.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence also ended their 2016 campaign with a rally in Grand Rapids.

