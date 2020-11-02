https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-train-incident-with-biden-bus-police-say-biden-harris-vehicle-likely-at-fault

A Biden-Harris vehicle might have been at fault in the apparent incident with a Biden campaign bus and a so-called “Trump train” of the president’s supporters over the weekend in Texas.

After researching the crash via online videos, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) said “the ‘at-fault vehicle’ may be the Biden-Harris staffer’s car, while the ‘victim’ appears to be one of the Trump vehicles,” reported KXAN News.

“The at-fault vehicle may be the white SUV and the victim appears to be the black truck,” said a statement from SMPD, KXAN reported.

“Calls to the driver of the white SUV have gone unanswered and SMPD has not been contacted by the driver of the black truck. Since SMPD has not spoken to either driver at this time, additional investigation would be required to fully ascertain who was at fault,” the department added.

The Texas Tribune reported over the weekend that the FBI was investigating the incident.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into a Friday incident in which a group of Trump supporters, driving trucks and waving Trump flags, surrounded and followed a Biden campaign bus as it drove up I-35 in Hays County, a law enforcement official confirmed to The Texas Tribune Saturday,” reported the paper.