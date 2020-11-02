https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-train-incident-with-biden-bus-police-say-biden-harris-vehicle-likely-at-fault
A Biden-Harris vehicle might have been at fault in the apparent incident with a Biden campaign bus and a so-called “Trump train” of the president’s supporters over the weekend in Texas.
After researching the crash via online videos, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) said “the ‘at-fault vehicle’ may be the Biden-Harris staffer’s car, while the ‘victim’ appears to be one of the Trump vehicles,” reported KXAN News.
“The at-fault vehicle may be the white SUV and the victim appears to be the black truck,” said a statement from SMPD, KXAN reported.
“Calls to the driver of the white SUV have gone unanswered and SMPD has not been contacted by the driver of the black truck. Since SMPD has not spoken to either driver at this time, additional investigation would be required to fully ascertain who was at fault,” the department added.
The Texas Tribune reported over the weekend that the FBI was investigating the incident.
“The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into a Friday incident in which a group of Trump supporters, driving trucks and waving Trump flags, surrounded and followed a Biden campaign bus as it drove up I-35 in Hays County, a law enforcement official confirmed to The Texas Tribune Saturday,” reported the paper.
President Donald Trump responded to the investigation by defending his supporters as “patriots” and slamming the FBI for ignoring violence from left-wing protesters.
“In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong,” he wrote. “Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!”
Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West similarly responded: “Where is the liberal corporate media’s concern about that real violence?” he wrote in a statement, adding, “It is more fake news and propaganda. Prepare to lose…stop bothering me.”
Naomi Narvaiz, a Texas Republican Party official in San Marcos, told The Texas Tribune that Trump supporters “decided we would jump on 35 to show support for our president. I didn’t see anyone being overly aggressive.”
As noted by The Daily Wire, Team Biden ripped the Trump supporters participating in the “Trump Train” as follows:
“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas [Friday] instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,” said Tariq Thowfeek, Texas communications director for the Biden campaign. “Our supporters will continue to organize their communities for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot, and to the Texans who disrupted our events today: We’ll see you on November 3rd.”
Trump captioned a video of the “Trump Train” with “I LOVE TEXAS!” in a Saturday tweet.
