President Donald Trump’s Sunday rally in Rome, Georgia, reportedly drew over 30,000 supporters, according to White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and longtime Trump aide Dan Scavino.

“EPIC!! 30,000+ in Rome, Georgia! Let’s WIN!” Scavino wrote late Sunday alongside a video showing a massive crowd of supporters gathered for the “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” at the Richard B. Russell Airport:

“I doubt we will ever see another political figure in American life who turns out these crowds,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham remarked. “Hard to see how this doesn’t translate into huge turnout for Trump. Unreal!”:

I doubt we will ever see another political figure in American life who turns out these crowds. Hard to see how this doesn’t translate into huge turnout for Trump. Unreal! https://t.co/MMTxNmhb3K — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 2, 2020

Trump rally Rome, Georgia pic.twitter.com/F3K2kndXZT — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) November 2, 2020

Thousands gather at Richard B. Russell Airport in Rome, Georgia awaiting the arrival of President Trump. pic.twitter.com/xTRvwSTV53 — WLAQ – Rome (@TalkRadioWLAQ) November 2, 2020

Here’s what things look about two hours and 45 minutes before kickoff here at the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport in Rome, Georgia. A pretty hearty YMCA, too. pic.twitter.com/yEoawFEioA — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) November 1, 2020

According to Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, 31 percent of those who signed up for the rally were “not Republican”:

HUGE turnout for @realDonaldTrump in Georgia and Florida! Rome Rally: ✅ 42,067 signups ✅ 31.4% NOT Republican Opa-locka Rally: ✅ 14,254 signups ✅ 23.9% did not vote in 2016 The enthusiasm is incredible! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 2, 2020

Trump poked fun at the small crowds Biden and his surrogates have garnered on the campaign trail during the Georgia rally, telling the crowd that they are “not drawing flies.”

“But they should show these crowds, because in the history of politics, I think in the history of anything, including music, and I do this without a guitar. That’s very tough. We don’t have a guitar,” Trump said.

“Look at these crowds. It is one of the great phenomenons. They don’t like talking about it. They said, ‘Is he a great public speaker?’ ‘Oh, I don’t really think so.’ Well, what the hell am I getting 35,000 people?” he said.

Trump has continued to draw impressive crowds over the past week, causing Democrats to sound the alarm. Reported attendance for his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, reportedly stood at 57,000, prompting Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) to voice concern.

“The President is popular in PA. I don’t care what polls say,” he said, urging Pennsylvanians to go out and vote and adding that you “can’t fake a crowd like that”:

She is with Politico. This is not MAGA propaganda. Can’t fake a crowd like that. But you *can* make sure you show up and get every vote in. Every Vote Matters. Get Them In. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 1, 2020

