During his opening monologue tonight Tucker Carlson used the image of Butler, Pennsylvania, to accurately define #ColdAnger. Specifically why President Trump is the vessel to carry the middle-class message against the DC “ruling class”. Well worth watching:







There were an estimated 56,000 people who attended the Butler, PA, rally.

