November 2, 2020

KYIV (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund threatened to pull the plug on its $5 billion loan deal to Ukraine after a constitutional court decision last week that struck down anti-corruption reforms, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.

He also said the IMF deal and Ukraine’s visa-free travel regime with the European Union was under threat if Ukraine failed to pass new legislation to restore the reforms.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams)

