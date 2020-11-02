https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/unhinged-leftist-swastika-sign-confederate-flag-arrested-tried-make-trump-supporters-look-like-nazis-association-florida-trump-rally/

A far left activist was arrested in Florida on Sunday dresses in a Confederate Flag and Swastikas harassing Trump supporters.

Scott Lee Rexroat was arrested after impersonating a Trump supporter and taking photos with Trump supporters in Miami on Sunday.

What a jackass.

That same Biden Supporter idiot identified as Scott Rexroat dressed up as Trump with a Confederate Flag & was yelling Racial slurs & sprayed people with a aerosol can & when Pinellas County Sheriff’s approached him he hit a Deputy. Then resisted arrested in Palm Harbor Florida. pic.twitter.com/zYdZbDNh7V — Jonathan Lee Riches (@KreuzZane) November 2, 2020

TRENDING: Don Jr. Rallies in Yuma City – Ivanka Rallies in Michigan – Eric Trump Rallies in Florida… So, Where’s Hunter?

Law and Crime reported:

Scott Lee Rexroat, 59, was booked into jail on Sunday, records viewed by Law&Crime show. Video also reportedly showed that the defendant was struck multiple times by a law enforcement official during his arrest. Deputies say the defendant was wearing a rebel flag, a “Trump mask,” and a carrying sign featuring swastikas, according to the arrest affidavit. But Rexroat was not a Donald Trump supporter, authorities said. He was allegedly starting confrontations. Investigators claim he approached actual supporters, called them Nazis, and got photos with them “insinuating he was with them and they were all Nazi supporters.” Investigators said this almost started several fights because the Trump supporters were pushing Rexroat out of their faces. That’s not the only thing Rexroat is in trouble for. According to the affidavit, a sheriff’s lieutenant tried to pull the defendant away from other people, but the defendant hit this lieutenant in the arm. Rexroat also allegedly hit the official with his shoulder. Deputies pointed out that the official had a sheriff’s office uniform, including the “star, insignia, and gunbelt.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

