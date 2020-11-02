https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/02/voter-intimidation-is-illegal-joe-biden-adviser-warns-participants-in-so-called-trump-trains-theyre-breaking-the-law/

If you’d like an example of intimidation, we’d offer the story by the New York Times about Black Lives Matter marches moving into residential neighborhoods of Portland at night and demanding that people come out of their houses and march. Former Times columnist Bari Weiss quoted part of the story: “It went from a peaceful march, calling out the names, to all of a sudden, bang, ‘How dare you fly the American flag?’ They said take it down. They wouldn’t leave. They said they’re going to come back and burn the house down.”

According to Joe Biden adviser Bob Bauer, though, the real intimidation comes from Trump trains — lines of cars decorated with Trump signs and American flags and honking their horns. He called it voter intimidation and said it is illegal and will be prosecuted.

Better block off the streets tomorrow night in case Trump wins … people might try to drive around and celebrate.

