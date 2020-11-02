https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/02/voter-intimidation-is-illegal-joe-biden-adviser-warns-participants-in-so-called-trump-trains-theyre-breaking-the-law/

If you’d like an example of intimidation, we’d offer the story by the New York Times about Black Lives Matter marches moving into residential neighborhoods of Portland at night and demanding that people come out of their houses and march. Former Times columnist Bari Weiss quoted part of the story: “It went from a peaceful march, calling out the names, to all of a sudden, bang, ‘How dare you fly the American flag?’ They said take it down. They wouldn’t leave. They said they’re going to come back and burn the house down.”

According to Joe Biden adviser Bob Bauer, though, the real intimidation comes from Trump trains — lines of cars decorated with Trump signs and American flags and honking their horns. He called it voter intimidation and said it is illegal and will be prosecuted.

Biden adviser Bob Bauer: “You may have also heard of so-called ‘Trump train’ … groups of cars traveling through neighborhoods with Trump signs honking horns and apparently attempting to harass … voter intimidation is illegal and will be prosecuted” https://t.co/zjcr7gFqed — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) November 2, 2020

Narrator: Nobody was prosecuted for driving around and honking horns while wearing a MAGA hat. https://t.co/bw6b8jCQS0 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) November 2, 2020

Yeah, I don’t think so. — Sofia (@Sofia__143) November 2, 2020

“apparently”. the left tries to make it a crime for honking a car horn — Michael Stover (@vincentvangould) November 2, 2020

Oh my GAWD! People flying flags and driving AND honking their horns. Goodness, I might swoon. — april (@sayno2narrative) November 2, 2020

Someone does not know the meaning of voter intimidation — Strat Rider (@StratRider) November 2, 2020

This appears to be a peaceful protest. Actually peaceful, not some leftist violent version of peaceful protest. — 10% for the Big Guy (@Dolf1021) November 2, 2020

Interesting selectivity in the use of law by Biden’s people. — GlenPronghorn (@GlenPronghorn) November 2, 2020

Meanwhile BLM and Antifa riot, loot and burn. — J Farnot (@NotFarHome) November 2, 2020

Would it be better if they were burning down businesses and sucker punching people and acting like little bitches like Antifa? — Wade_Not_Wilson (@WadeNotWilson1) November 2, 2020

100 million people have already voted and it’s not even Election Day. Shove your voter suppression crap. — GW 🇺🇸 (@carbo_bernie) November 2, 2020

Better block off the streets tomorrow night in case Trump wins … people might try to drive around and celebrate.

