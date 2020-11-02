https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/voting-biden-breaks-ten-commandments/

Hey everyone! Have you heard? Joe Biden and the Democrats are offering a 2020 election special. It’s even better than a two-for-one special, and that’s no malarkey. This year, Joe and the Dems are offering a ten-for-one special – and it’s an offer you can’t refuse.

By simply pulling the voting lever for Joe Biden or the Democrat of your choice, you can figuratively snatch the Ten Commandment tablets out of Moses’ hands and smash them to smithereens.

But can Joe Biden and the Dems really deliver? Let’s delve a little deeper.

1. The First Commandment states: “You shall have no other gods before me.” Joe Biden and the Democrats never fail to elevate government above God in every sphere of public life. God is unwelcome in government schools, in public discourse and in civil law. The phrase separation of church and state (which does not appear in the Declaration of Independence or the U.S. Constitution) is used to exclude God and morality from every corner of America. To Biden and the Democrats, government is God. Smash! One down, nine to go.

2. The Second Commandment states: “You shall not make for yourself an idol.” To Joe Biden and the Democrats, money spent on government programs is the answer to every problem. In money we trust. Sex in just about every form is honored, exalted and legalized. Minority voting blocs are raised up as sacred cows and used as political clubs to bludgeon opponents. These and many other idols are exalted and worshiped above God by Joe Biden and the Democrats. Smash! Two down, eight to go.

3. The Third Commandment states: “You shall not take the name of the Lord Your God in vain.” Since Joe Biden and the Democrats worship strange gods and make idols of all sorts, saying “God Bless the United States of America” is just an empty proclamation. It is at its core a vain use of God’s name. Smash! Three down, seven to go.

4. The Fourth Commandment states: “Observe the Sabbath day by keeping it holy.” Is it possible Joe Biden and the Democrats who serve the strange god of government, make idols of all sorts and use God’s name in vain daily could possibly keep anything holy, let alone the Lord’s Day? Joe Biden, a self-proclaimed devout Catholic who also supports the murder of the unborn, often takes Sunday Communion and sometimes gets refused by priests of conscience, as one priest stated, for “living outside of church teachings.” Smash! Four down, six to go.

5. The Fifth Commandment states: “Honor your father and your mother.” In America, honoring our parents includes honoring the wishes of our Founding Fathers who created this nation with guiding moral principles enshrined in the founding documents. To Joe Biden and the Democrats, The Constitution is not something to be honored, but to be manipulated and to be used for political purposes. Moral principles are subject to change at whim by activist judges. Public schools are use to indoctrinate students against parents’ wishes with hatred for America, sexual perversion and leftist ideology. Smash! Five down, five to go.

6. The Sixth Commandment states: “You shall not murder.” Murder is not just killing, such as in self-defense or by capital punishment. It is the premeditated taking of another’s life. To Joe Biden and the Democrats, murder by surgical abortion, RU-486 and assisted suicide is business as usual. Shallow excuses such as a woman’s right to choose are just smokescreens to deceive – but murder is murder. God, not Roe v. Wade, gave us the “right to choose” between good and evil. Joe Biden’s claims to be a devout Catholic, while supporting murder on demand, is the height of hypocrisy. Smash! Six down, four to go.

7. The Seventh Commandment states: “You shall not steal.” To Joe Biden and the Democrats, stealing is simply a way of life. Governmental theft from the middle class and the wealthy to pay for vote-buying schemes (such as welfare and food stamps) and social engineering (like legalized marijuana and same-sex marriage) is at the core of their strategy to maintain a death grip on America while dragging it deeper into socialism and communism. There’s also the Biden Crime Family, raking in millions on crooked deals with China, Russia and Ukraine at the expense of the American people. Smash! Seven down, three to go.

8. The Eighth Commandment states: “You shall not commit adultery.” Once upon a time in America, sex was sacred, but Joe Biden and the Democrats have put an end to such puritanical prudery. Now sex between just about anyone anytime is condoned and encouraged. Consent alone is the guiding principle, not morality. Now, the sexualization of kids is being pushed (Can anyone say “Cuties”?) and Joe Biden sniffs kids’ hair any chance he can get. Even sex with minors seems tragically to be the next civil right du jour on the menu. Fornication, disguised as civil unions (hello, Pope Francis) and same-sex marriage, is championed across America as a new right – and of course there’s Bill Clinton. Smash! Eight down, two to go.

9. The Ninth Commandment states: “You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.” For Joe Biden and the Democrats truth is simply what’s expedient at the time to achieve a goal. Famous whoppers like “I did not have sex with that woman,” “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor” and “I’m not banning fracking” still reverberate from sea to shining sea. Smash! Nine down, just one to go.

10. The Tenth Commandment states: “You shall not covet.” Wanting what others have used to be taboo in American culture, but thanks to Joe Biden and the Democrats, not anymore. The simple phrase “the rich are not paying their fair share” says it all. Now coveting has been raised to the level of virtue and a high art, as long as you can demonize the person whose stuff you are coveting and planning to steal. Can anyone say “peaceful protests” and Black Lives Matter? Smash! There goes the Tenth Commandment.

Wow! A perfect 10!

But how does voting for someone who breaks all Ten Commandments habitually in the course of his public service confer the benefit of being a perfect 10 on a voter? All we need to do is examine a simple principle in American Criminal Law.

When a murder is committed in the commission of a robbery, the getaway driver, if apprehended, can be charged with and found guilty of both robbery and murder even though he (or she) did not actually rob the bank or kill the guard at the door.

Simply put, being an accomplice to a crime makes one just as guilty as the perpetrator.

So on Election Day, if you’re looking to distinguish yourself and become a perfect 10, Joe Biden and the Democrats are offering you the deal of a lifetime – and it’s completely free of charge. All it will cost you is your soul – and that’s no malarkey, man.

