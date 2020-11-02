https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/02/voxs-matt-yglesias-tells-would-be-dc-rioters-if-theyre-going-to-smash-windows-make-sure-theyre-at-trumps-hotel/

We’re just a day away from the election, and Vox’s Matt Yglesias spotted evidence that many are preparing for unrest:

Yglesias then tried to get would-be rioters to direct their rage at a different place if Trump wins the election (which of course will translate to “he stole it”):

How about maybe calling for no destruction at all? Probably too much to ask:

So many Democrats don’t seem to be very confident that Biden’s going to cruise to victory, as some of the polls they like to cite suggest.

