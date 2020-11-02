https://www.dailywire.com/news/walsh-hours-before-the-election-the-biden-campaign-has-finally-gone-full-marxist

With hours left before the election, the Biden-Harris ticket has decided on its closing pitch: full blown Marxism. In a video posted to her Twitter account on Sunday, Kamala Harris draws a distinction between “equality” and “equity.” She claims that “equality” is the belief that “everyone should get the same amount” while equity ensures that “we all end up at the same place.”

According to Harris, equity over equality should be our goal because even if everyone “gets the same amount” the person who started out ahead will still have an unfair advantage. “Equitable treatment,” on the other hand, will get us all to the same spot on the mountaintop, holding hands and singing hymns of unity.

There’s a big difference between equality and equity. pic.twitter.com/n3XfQyjLNe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 1, 2020

There are a number of serious problems with this plan.

First, equality does not mean that we all get the same amount. Equality under the law — the only kind of equality that the government should be concerned with — means that we all are subject to the same laws, and that the law does not explicitly give advantages or disadvantages to any individual or group. We are supposed to have that kind of equality in America, but we cannot have true equality in any other sense.

The law should treat me the same as anyone else, but I am not actually the same as anyone else. We are all different in personality, background, experience, etc. I am always going to be dumber, smarter, more hardworking, lazier, more virtuous, less virtuous, than the next guy. Harris’s “equity” doesn’t acknowledge these variations. It does not account for any differences in personality, character, intelligence, priority, or virtue, assuming that we are all, at heart, exactly the same, and trying to go to the same place. In her vision of the world, everyone wants to climb the same exact mountain top, to the same exact elevation, and our choices and talents have little or nothing to do with where we ultimately end up.

Second, what does she mean by “get the same amount”? Same amount of what? And who is giving it? I am not being pedantic when I say that I honestly have no idea what this thing is that we’re all getting. Are we talking about money? Job offers? IQ points? Her phrasing is hopelessly vague, and that’s the point. She simply shouts, “We should all get the same amount!” And undiscerning listeners are expected to cheer, “Yes!” without stopping to inquire about what, exactly, we are getting, and from whom we are getting it.

Third, most importantly, the government absolutely should not be in the business of ensuring that we all “end up in the same place.” Equality of opportunity in theory means that the path is cleared and individuals are empowered to walk as far down it as they want. Equality of outcome — what Harris is talking about here — means that some people are physically prevented from walking too far, while others are given piggy back rides to get them farther than they would have gone on their own. At the end, if all goes according to plan, everyone will be bunched up and packed into the same spot on the same path, some of us bruised and bleeding from the booby traps which were set to prevent us from going beyond that spot.

But who chooses what and where that spot should be? Who decides on the universal outcome for all mankind? Well, Kamala Harris, of course, and her compatriots in government. She will be more than happy to decide where all people ought to end up — though she herself will not be in that place. She will have ended up in a place that gives her the power to decide where everyone else ends up, allowing her to be the exception to the “equity” she advocates. “All animals are equal but some are more equal than others,” as Orwell’s pigs declared.

This is Marxism, in plain sight. To understand how disturbed we should be by it, we need only imagine what would be required for the government to ensure that 330 million people all have the same outcome. Or perhaps we need not imagine anything. We need only look elsewhere in the world and through history where this same experiment has been tried. What we find is tyranny and violence, because tyranny and violence is the necessary vehicle by which Marxism is established. Equality of outcome cannot be engineered without removing self-determination, freedom, liberty, creativity, and everything else that makes humans human, and life worth living. Governments, as it turns out, cannot force people to be more successful than their desire, ambition, and skill level will take them. Equity cannot be achieved through mere positive enforcement. The only way to do it — if it can be done at all — is to punish, censor, stifle, and kill. Government cannot force people to be successful, but it can steal the fruits of success from the successful, and chop them back down to size. That is within its logistical capabilities, if not its moral or constitutional prerogative.

That’s what Kamala Harris means when she preaches about equity. That’s what is always meant. Now voters just have to decide if it’s what they really want.

