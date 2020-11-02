https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/watch-antifa-movie/

The documentary “Antifa: Rise Of The Black Flags” is now available for streaming.

The 1-hour film, which provides a “true history of the anti-government extremist group’s century of violence,” was produced by National Pulse Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam. Kassam, alongside Jack Posobiec and other right-wing journalists and activists, are featured in the film.

Focusing on the group which has caused nationwide rioting and violence, which is expected to resurge following election night, the film comes from the Citizen Journalism Network. The film – which undermines the Democrat’s and mainstream media’s depiction of the group as “just an idea” – has already been censored by YouTube and Vimeo.

Posobiec responded to the platform’s decision to censor the movie:

“Social media companies will do anything to shut down serious discussion of Antifa. There are voices from all across the political spectrum in this, as well as former Antifa members. All of the clips we use are from news broadcasts and verified sources, there is nothing extreme. Most can be found right on YouTube on much bigger channels hosted without even a strike. This is being done to interfere in the election and hide information from the American people.”

