Michigan native Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, praised GOP Senate candidate John James as an “American bada**” and endorsed his bid.

In a campaign ad released late last week, Kid Rock hailed John James for his stalwart record as a combat veteran who made himself successful before entering politics.

“Hey, Michigan, it’s Kid Rock, and you have a chance to put a real-life American bada** in the U.S. Senate instead of a career politician, and that bada** is John James,” the musician said in a campaign ad. “John is a Westpoint graduate, combat veteran in Operation Iraqi Freedom, and a job creator. John James was successful before he got into politics rather than use politics to be successful. He wants to help others create jobs and put Michigan to work. He understands Michigan.”

“[We’ve worked] to make our family stronger, get our communities more involved, and help our neighbors first,” the rocker continues. “John is the leader we need in the U.S. Senate. It’s the war fighter versus the gaslighter. The combat veteran versus the career politician.”

War fighter versus Gaslighter. Combat veteran versus career politician. Job creator versus government regulator. Michigan, are we citizens or subjects? The choice is yours… pic.twitter.com/Ul6Ui03gZO — John James (@JohnJamesMI) October 29, 2020

According to Fox17, John James has an uphill battle in the race to unseat incumbent Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), who has an 82% chance to retain his seat.

“Gary Peters is up for reelection, John James is going head-to-head with the incumbent, ready for another bout after losing to Debbie Stabenow in 2018,” said the report. “As of news time, polling averages available on Fivethirtyeight.com gave Peters an 82-percent chance to retain his seat. Where individual polls in just the last two-days show Peters leading anywhere from 4-9 percentage points.”

John James and former Vice President Joe Biden recently traded political blows when the latter called the former a “disaster” who wants to take away affordable health care.

“This isn’t hyperbole. Just like your opponent calls it a disaster,” Biden said during a campaign stop. “Talk about a disaster—there’s a disaster. [James says he is] 2,000% or 200%—whatever it is—with Trump. Hope everybody remembers.”

In a video posted to Twitter, James responded to Biden by reminding him that his position stems only from the fact that he was Barack Obama’s vice president.

“Joe Biden, don’t forget your place in black America,” James said. “You’re only where you are because you were Barack Obama’s vice president. That’s it. That’s it. The people who you rely on so desperately for the position you’re in, and for the position you want, are African Americans.”

“Yet, you continue to insult us. You ain’t black if you don’t vote for me, asking somebody if they’re a junkie, calling the president, Barack Obama, clean, as if he wouldn’t be for some other reason,” he continued. “You have some serious issues, Joe Biden, the biggest of which being you were in power for 44 years and black folks continued to fall behind.”

As James went on, he cited the many injustices that Joe Biden has allegedly contributed to black America throughout his tenure.

“You have problems, Joe Biden, because the same votes that you’re courting, talking about racial injustice, you authored the crime bill—or have you forgotten? You’re responsible for sending a generation of what you call super predators to jail. You’re responsible for breaking the black family apart or at least not helping, continuing to support sending us to failing schools, making sure that our outcomes are tied to our ZIP Codes,” he said.

