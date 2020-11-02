http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/INS8Je1PJlM/

President Donald Trump on Monday will host a campaign rally in Avoca, Pennsylvania.

The rally is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. EST.

The president is barnstorming the country in the last days until the election, hitting critical swing-states important to his re-election.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the president is delivering campaign speeches outdoors in locations across the country.

There is one day left before the presidential election.

