President Donald Trump on Monday will host a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The rally is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. EST.

The president is barnstorming the country in the last days until the election, hitting critical swing-states important to his re-election.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the president is delivering campaign speeches outdoors in locations across the country.

This will be the last rally before the presidential election.

