The Trump train is unstoppable as we head into Election Day!

The President is holding five rallies today in four different states – Fayetteville, North Carolina – Scranton, Pennsylvania – Traverse City, Michigan – Kenosha, Wisconsin – Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Trump already wrapped up his first three rallies in Fayetteville, North Carolina, blustery Scranton, Pennsylvania and Traverse City, Michigan before heading over to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Trump’s rally at the Kenosha Regional Airport in Kenosha, Wisconsin is scheduled to begin at 7 PM CST/8 PM EST, but the President is running a little behind schedule.

President Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 against Hillary Clinton and he’s working hard to win The Badger State again.

WATCH LIVE ON RSBN:

