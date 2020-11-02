https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-live-rsbn-president-trumps-final-election-eve-maga-rally-grand-rapids-michigan/

President Trump is unstoppable going into Election Day 2020.

The President held a total of five rallies today in four different states – Fayetteville, North Carolina – Scranton, Pennsylvania – Traverse City, Michigan – Kenosha, Wisconsin – Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Trump wrapped up his fourth rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin and headed over to Grand Rapids, Michigan for his fifth and final election eve rally.

The President’s entire family was spotted next to the stage at Trump’s Kenosha rally dancing and smiling — they know President Trump is going to win big tomorrow.

In 2016, Trump held his final election eve rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan and said that he’s a “little superstitious” so he decided to hold his final 2020 election eve rally in the same spot.

Trump’s Grand Rapids rally was supposed to begin at 10:30 PM EST but he’s running behind schedule.

The President stayed out past midnight last night in Miami and he’s going to do it again tonight!

WATCH LIVE ON RSBN:

