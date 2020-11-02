https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-live-rsbn-president-trumps-maga-rally-blustery-scranton-pennsylvania/

President Trump is unstoppable as we head into Election Day!

The President is holding five rallies today in four different states – Fayetteville, North Carolina – Scranton, Pennsylvania – Traverse City, Michigan – Kenosha, Wisconsin – Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Trump just wrapped up a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina and headed over to Scranton, Pennsylvania for rally number two scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM EST (Trump is a little behind schedule).

Supporters camped out overnight in Scranton in the freezing temps to see President Trump today!

President Trump won the battleground state of Pennsylvania in 2016 which is why the Democrats are pulling out all the stops to steal The Keystone State this year.

Joe Biden will destroy Pennsylvania with his plans to end fracking and shut down the US oil industry.

Update: Air Force One touched down at 2:25 PM EST.

WATCH LIVE ON RSBN:

