President Trump held five rallies on Sunday and he’s holding five rallies again on Monday with just one day before Election Day.

Trump’s Miami rally went past midnight last night as he’s doing it again today.

The President will hold five rallies today in four different states – Fayetteville, North Carolina – Scranton, Pennsylvania – Traverse City, Michigan – Kenosha, Wisconsin – Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Trump’s first stop is in Fayetteville, North Carolina at the Fayetteville Regional Airport and is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM EST.

Air Force One touched down at 11:40 AM EST.

