The Trump train is unstoppable as we head into Election Day!

The President is holding five rallies today in four different states – Fayetteville, North Carolina – Scranton, Pennsylvania – Traverse City, Michigan – Kenosha, Wisconsin – Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Trump already wrapped up his first two rallies in Fayetteville, North Carolina and blustery Scranton, Pennsylvania and headed over to Traverse City, Michigan for rally number three scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM EST.

Thousands of supporters waited for hours in cold and windy weather to see President Trump in Traverse City!

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence joined Trump in Traverse City today.

VP Pence said President Trump should be arriving at 5:40 PM EST.

