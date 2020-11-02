http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/T_YgbpdkmXg/

More than 1,000 vehicles took part in a third Trump parade Sunday in Grimes County, Texas, to show support for the president ahead of Election Day.

“Organizer Luke Holland says an estimated 1100 vehicles gathered at the Grimes County Fairgrounds where a rally was held before participants paraded on Highway 6 northbound into Brazos County,” according to KWTX.

Holland shared video footage of the cheering crowd on his Facebook page Sunday, showing a mass of cars decorated with American flags and Trump 2020 flags:

Attendee Ross Beier shared more video and photos of the group lined up and waiting to depart the fairgrounds:

More than 1,000 people responded to the “Aggieland Trump Parade 3” event page.

In a post on Friday, Holland said the people who joined the Trump parades are “the most respectful, family loving, patriotic, and truly GOOD people that make me proud to live in the United States of America.”

“These are the ones that are fighting to save this country… AND they deeply love their President,” he wrote. Once Sunday’s parade officially ended, many participants attended a Back the Blue and First Responders event organized by the Republican Party of Brazos County, the KWTX article said. An estimated 1,000 people gathered for a Trump rally in Lufkin on Saturday following a parade, according to Breitbart News. “We’re here to support him. To show him we love him. We vote for him. We want our country to stay the way it is. We don’t want to be socialists,” said rally attendee Haley Havard. During his remarks to the crowd, attorney Bob Flournoy said there was “no way to really over emphasize [sic] the importance of this election.” “It’s our responsibility to tell people. There are so many people who don’t go vote at all or they don’t know who to vote for. Well, if they know you, they better know who to vote for and you better see that they go on Tuesday to vote,” Flournoy added. “Our country is at stake. It’s do or die time folks,” he concluded.

