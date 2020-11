https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-salsa-band-performs-trump-miami-rally-happened-next-truly-incredible-video/

The American music group Los Tres (3) De La Habana, Tirso Luis, Ana Paez and German Pinelli performed a salsa song showing their support for President Donald Trump by singing a modified version of the popular song ‘Cuba is me’.

Cuban Americans also coordinated lively caravans as a contrast to doom-and-gloom Democrat campaigning.

Click below to watch!

