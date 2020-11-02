http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ckAzabIRUqU/

Supporters of President Donald Trump waiting in line for a rally Monday morning in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in frigid temperatures and falling snow, burst spontaneously into patriotic song, singing “God Bless America” — in harmony.

The rally is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, meaning that those in line had prepared to stand outside for most of the day. Temperatures were in the mid-30s Fahrenheit, with a mix of snow and rain.

Scranton is to be the second stop for the Trump campaign in a five-rally schedule on the last day before Election Day.

It is also the birthplace of Democratic Party rival Joe Biden. Though his family left the town when he was a boy, Biden often refers to Scranton as his home in an effort to appeal to Pennsylvania voters.

Trump also campaigned in Scranton on the last day of the 2016 campaign. He begins Monday in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and will travel to Scranton; Traverse City, Michigan; and Kenosha, Wisconsin before ending the day in Grand Rapids, Michigan — the same place he held his last rally of the 2016 campaign.

“God Bless America” was written by a Jewish immigrant, Irving Berlin, during the First World War. It has since become one of the country’s favorite patriotic anthems, sung especially during moments of crisis.

On September 11, 2001, as legislators evacuated the Capitol, they paused on the steps of the building to sing “God Bless America” — Democrat and Republican, black and white, young and old.

