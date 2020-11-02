https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-vice-president-pence-encourages-americans-to-pray-quotes-scripture-during-rally

Vice President Mike Pence, during a campaign rally on Monday night, encouraged Americans to pray and quoted scripture ahead of tomorrow’s election.

WATCH:

