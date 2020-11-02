https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/lying-social-security-joe-biden-loses-train-thought-thinks-speaking-medicare-video/

Joe Biden traveled to the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Monday because he’s 12 points ahead of Trump.

77-year-old Joe Biden got confused again during a campaign event in Pittsburgh.

While lying about Social Security, a claim that was already fact checked as false, Joe Biden loses his train of thought and thinks he’s speaking about Medicare.

WATCH:

Joe Biden lies about everything.

President Trump is protecting Social Security and Medicare.

Joe Biden however has repeatedly tried to cut Social Security and Medicare for decades.

WATCH:

President Trump is protecting Social Security and Medicare! He’s lowering costs, expanding access, and keeping his word. Joe Biden tried to cut Social Security and Medicare for decades. pic.twitter.com/JSkrbiPTBl — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 3, 2020

